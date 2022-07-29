Opinion/Letter: For kids' sake, curb gun violence

For kids’ sake, curb gun violence

With recent and previous mass shootings, gun violence has become a growing concern and issue among our country. The Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020 was introduced to address both school and community gun violence. In 2022, there have been a total of 3,371 children and teens that have lost their lives due to gun violence which is enough to fill 168 classrooms of 20 children. It is also important to note that children who live in poverty are more likely to end up incarcerated compared to youth in more affluent neighborhoods that receive effective community intervention. Gun violence and poverty are often intersecting that not only result in children dying, but also getting incarcerated without access to healthy rehabilitation and mental health resources. Therefore, taking action to prevent further unnecessary deaths is critical. Gun Violence Prevention begins in small communities and by taking action together to ensure that schools and communities are safe. This is a social justice issue and we must consider the positive impact this policy would have for minorities and vulnerable populations that are ultimately facing the most consequences when our country fails to react to problems. Organizations such as Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) have been able to donate funds to schools for protection and education on school shootings. SHP has also been able to provide resources for students to reach out anonymously regarding mental health, gun violence concerns, and if they feel unsafe or threatened in general.While gun control seems to be controversial, the lives of children, school staff, and community members should not be. Therefore, taking action to prevent further unnecessary deaths is critical. It is never the wrong time to stand up for safety, protection, and prevention for the health of families, neighbors, schools, and our community.