Opinion/Letter: Follow CDC on COVID vaccinations

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s decision not to follow the current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for adding COVID shots to the regular immunization schedules for children risks their health to score political points.

Youngkin says that the decision to vaccinate for COVID “is for Virginia parents to make” and “In Virginia, parents matter”.

As Governor Youngkin has no medical training or experience, with engineering and MBA degrees and a professional career strictly in finance and investments, his statements show that his decision isn’t based on the best scientific evidence or medical consensus.

In fact, his decision demonstrates that he’s merely acting for his own political interest and making emotional appeals to his base, particularly as he parrots the right wing dog whistle reference to parental decision making or “parent’s rights”.

As the health of Virginians appears to be of secondary importance to the governor, I’d be interested to know when he will be reviewing the other childhood vaccinations required in Virginia, which are based on CDC recommendations (not mandates), so that he can work to have parents make a choice about those too.

The current Virginia childhood vaccine requirements are legal requirements and require legislative action to modify. I encourage Virginians who are concerned about their health and that of their children to vote against politicians Governor Youngkin’s mindset to preserve these existing common sense public health measures and include future health saving measures based on science, not culture war politics.

Gary Edenfield

Earlysville, Va.