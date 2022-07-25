Opinion/Letter: Focus on K-12 catch-up before DEI

A recent Daily Progress editorial bashed Governor Youngkin and members of his staff for complaining about UVa spending too much money encouraging diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the student body. While those subjects are probably selective courses, I assume students can choose to take them or not take them. My concern is for the students in K-12 schools.

The last two years in our public schools have been challenging because of COVID restrictions. Some students were online. This has to have had a negative affect on the students' learning. I feel that the emphasis needs to be teaching the students reading, math, and science and get them caught up from the absence of in school learning.

The DEI subjects can be addressed later. Our children need to be prepared to go out into the world and be educated citizens.

James Milner

Keswick