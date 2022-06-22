Opinion/Letter: Fix noise ordinance and nuisance laws

The Waynesboro City leadership has started the “Whack-A-Mole” game again about noise ordinances. Every few years the same issues come up; the target gets moved; and there is never a resolution that is enforced.

The City certainly needs to brush up its amplified sound ordinances from businesses and dwellings. The neighborhood WalMart doesn’t need to pipe its music loud enough to be heard off of its property into the adjoining neighborhood.

The vehicle stereo ordinance is already absolutely plain and unenforced. It reads that amplified music is not to be heard at a distance of at least 200 feet from any vehicle. When you can hear (and feel) a booming car bass stereo six houses away then it is obvious that a violation is taking place.

There is no will to enforce these and other ordinances no matter how many times they are changed. There is always an excuse.

Two Waynesboro Police officers have told me that there are ways to fund better street patrols but there is little interest. Time’s up for the excuses. Waynesboro is growing and the peace of those paying richly to live here needs to be addressed.

It’s time to get serious about the quality of life in Waynesboro. Let’s stop playing this Whack-A-Mole nonsense and act.

Doug Desper

Waynesboro