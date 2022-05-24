Opinion/Letter: Exit the oil train

The world faces twin crises – a war in Europe and increasingly severe impacts from climate change. Both threaten to destabilize our economy and undermine our security. Both are linked to our dependence on fossil fuels. Our dependence on oil means the American economy is at the mercy of world oil markets – where the price of oil is set whether it’s produced in Russia, Texas, or anywhere else. It’s time to finally get off this rollercoaster and control our own energy future. That’s why we need Congress to act quickly on major legislation to invest in clean, American-made energy – to protect our health, wallets, and national security.

The war in Ukraine is causing gas prices to spike, which means financial hardship for American families. Whenever there’s a big crisis overseas, the price of gasoline goes up. And oil companies are giving billions in extra profits to their investors, instead of using it to build American-made clean energy.

In the long term, being so dependent on oil makes us vulnerable to global instability – it’s happened over and over again – so we need to move to clean energy that we control. That’s how we stop this from happening next time there’s a global crisis and gain energy security. I’m calling on Congress to pass bold climate investments to help my family now and in generations to come.

Madison Crouch

Charlottesville