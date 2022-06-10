Opinion/Letter: Execute mass murderers

Execute mass murderers

Two 18-year-old men used semi-automatic weapons to deliberately kill 31 innocent people in separate incidents at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. and the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. There has been considerable anguish over these heinous acts, but little consensus regarding effective ways to prevent it in the future. I would suggest a law that makes “the death penalty mandatory for any individual convicted of mass murder (more than five persons) with a weapon having a magazine holding more than 6 rounds of ammunition.” If it is mandatory, it is the act, not a person, which decides the punishment.

Such narrow scope is deliberate. There is seldom any question of identity when an individual is apprehended in the process of a mass killing. Appeal after conviction would be difficult.

Moreover efforts to outlaw all weapons with large magazines are unlikely to be passed. Those of us who value the Second Amendment frequently point out that “it is men that kill; guns do not.” This law would punish only those who violate this conservative ethic.

Many have claimed that the death penalty doesn’t deter people from murder. Maybe so, maybe not. It is almost impossible to comprehend what goes through the mind of a person contemplating a mass murder. However the events seem to be preceded by considerable planning: from purchasing the weapon to scouting out the venue for their terror. If killers knew that such an action would absolutely end their own lives, would they care? Some will not; but others might think twice.

Readily no one law or program will halt the growing terror of mass killing. There must be many components contributing to its deterrence. Better mental health programs are surely necessary. More visible police presence could help. But I believe that quick and certain punishment is also a key step. Tightly framing such a law reduces ambiguity and makes it more certain.

John Pfaltz Charlottesville