Opinion/Letter: Ethnic group fear causes false assumptions

I know how important it is to know history in order to learn from it. Most of us look at slavery as one of the worst acts that took place in America. My concerns are, why must we constantly show the most violent acts towards a certain group of people not looking at the long-term mental effects it may have on some individuals.

Imagine a young child growing up with love in his or her heart to constantly be exposed to such hate from a group of people that doesn’t look like him or her. Their hearts may start to become cold and seek revenge. They may start to look at any act they don’t agree with as an act of hate, when it could very well be an act that is justified by their actions. For example: One may be stating a store policy and just because the customer doesn’t agree with it now becomes a race issue, not even thinking about the policy.

Another concern is that people who don’t look like you may start to avoid you based on the fear of offending you. They may feel that it's not worth the risk, thinking sooner or later I’m going to say or do something that will turn into a race issue. In reality it may not be that at all. So now we have the possibility of creating anger and revenge in one group, and fear in another group. If this is not another tool to divide us what is? If we could just let the past rest and move on with our present and future lives things could/will be so much better

Ryal Thomas

Charlottesville