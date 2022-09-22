Opinion/Letter: Ellis did not support racist views

Ellis did not support racist views

Your Sept. 11 front page article on newly appointed UVa Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis continues the relentless drumbeat of opposition against him. The writer, Ms. Sydney Shuler, cites negative Cavalier Daily articles and quotes the paper’s Editor-in-Chief, Eva Surovell, calling for Ellis’ removal from the board.

One of the primary reasons for these attacks on Ellis is his coordination when he was Tri-Chairman of the University Union of the 1975 debate on the Grounds with eugenicist and racist William Shockley. Like the Cavalier Daily editors, The Daily Progress neglects to describe the “other half” of the debate, namely prominent African American biologist Richard Goldsby. Mr. Goldsby eviscerated Shockley in the debate, totally debunking his core premise of African American inferiority. Like the Cavalier Daily, The Daily Progress by omission gives credence to the lie of Bert Ellis’ racism.