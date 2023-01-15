Opinion/Letter: Electric vehicle tax credit important

I am very grateful that your article "Explainer: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal" made us aware of the great financial incentives for electric vehicles contained in the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Looking at it more broadly, this new law helps change our national perspective on climate solutions from "forced to make personal sacrifices" to "seeing a new pathway to more money and a better life." For example, the IRA law also contains incentives for heat pumps, weatherization, and other ways to save money by improving home energy efficiency.

This transition from helplessness to optimism on climate change is essential. The barrage of excellent climate legislation in 2022 was actually bipartisan, with the exception of the IRA. But there was not enough of it. We are still not positioned to reduce carbon emissions quickly enough. The next step is to impose carbon tariffs on trading partner nations, such as India and China, to pressure them to get serious on their carbon emissions and to stop dumping their carbon-intensive products on our market.

We can only declare victory on climate when our grandchildren have a secure future, not before.

Chris Wiegard

Chester