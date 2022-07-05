Opinion/Letter: Election movie raise quetions

Regarding the recent Daily Progress editorial on the movie "2000 Mules" about possible early voting fraud in the 2020 Presidential election, I would like to take issue with the writer's conclusion that the movie is not to be taken seriously.

He has noteworthy sources that say the movie proves little, but what legitimate reasons are there for someone to be around multiple drop boxes at one and three am, some photographed inserting so many ballots that they are dropping out on the ground, while the subjects were taking pictures of said ballots?

On a related subject, the January 6th commission seems a

very partisan exercise. It would appear less of one if they included any election- skeptic Republicans and if they would do things like subpoena the secret service officers who challenge Cassidy Hutchinson's account of the events of the day to show more than one possible narrative.

The country is quite divided. Many people don't feel heard by government or the media. Their concerns need to be to addressed (both sides getting together) to reestablish any unity.

Louis Myers

Charlottesville