Opinion/Letter: Editorials provoke thought

Editorials provoke thought

I am pleased that Mr. Hadon and Mr. Davis recognized the new and moderate tone of the editorial content of the Daily Progress (May 21st letters).

Hopefully they will continue to read the editorials and be motivated to give serious thought to the facts and ideas presented in them.

I find it hard to conclude, as Mr. Hadon does, that Tucker Carlson is not a white supremacist, given his hundreds of statements acknowledging that he is, and his recent love affair with Hungary’s dictator.

Mr. Davis makes some fair points.

The copy-editing of the Daily Progress has declined significantly. However, the editorials are more thoughtful, stimulating, and credible, even though more moderate than the views of some in Virginia.

I hope that Jim Spencer continues to provide viewpoints that make us all think more deeply and consider ideas beyond party mantras, social media screeds, or opinions from cable TV pundits.

Don Pamenter

Stanardsville