Opinion/Letter: Editorial was wrong to call U.S. "greatest"

Editorial was wrong to call U.S. “greatest”

While I support the bulk of Mr. Spencer’s Nov. 21 editorial regarding the teaching of our country’s history fully and accurately, I question the assumption that we are (or need to be considered) the “greatest “ nation currently or ever. I don’t understand nor do I accept the notion that we are better than any other nation just as I don’t think it’s necessary nor appropriate to believe that we as individuals should consider ourselves better than other individuals. There is certainly plenty of evidence all around us every day that we are extremely flawed as a country and as individuals. Don’t most religions promote the concept that we should consider ourselves no better than anyone else and to live accordingly? Doesn’t our constitution attempt to state that all are created equal (even though they were unable to realize that they excluded over half the inhabitants)? The idea that we as a nation are somehow better than other nations encourages the divisive, but mostly unchallenged, policy that other nations and other people are less worthy, less deserving and therefore less equal? I would instead ask our leaders, and your readers, to allow themselves to think about the basic principle that we are not better than anyone else and realize that we merely need to be good, which is hard enough to accomplish. A strong dose of humility is in order.