Opinion/Letter: Editorial too liberal; Biden no FDR

As a mouthpiece for the left, the Daily Progress editorial Nov. 8 was over the top. You support every Democratic position regardless of the truth. According to your editorial, Republicans subvert all elections, but Democratic election complaints are all due to voter suppression or intimidation, simply because your arrogance can’t imagine a majority of voters disagreeing with your sanctimonious self-serving positions. You disregard the majority, think they’re deplorable and spend your time and my money pandering to every leftist cause and minority someone can think up.

Just as audacious was a letter to the editor the same day comparing Joe Biden to FDR. Most of the “accomplishments” mentioned were Democratic spending bills, which has always been the Democrats legislative choice. The more they spend the more they can appease voters and indirectly buy votes, regardless of the effectiveness of the bills. The author didn’t mention FDR was bringing the country out of the Great Depression and not a good economy that Biden has made tremendously worse. The two diversity choices the author mentions might be admirable if one of them was at least marginally qualified for her position as VP. Finally, the author states that Republicans have failed to offer any policies or recommendations to deal with the country’s challenges, as if the partisan Democrats had solicited their advice and would have been inclined to use it. This election on November 8 the voters should show that Joe Biden “ain’t no” FDR.