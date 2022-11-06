 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Editorial cowardly, not Republicans

I could hardly believe the vitriol expressed in the recent Daily

Progress Editorial entitled "Pols quiet on Pelosi's attack are big cowards." 

Of course, the savagery of this encounter is stunning; this is evident to anyone following the news.

But to use this shocking event, about which we have much to learn, to broadly and exclusively attack the Virginia Republicans (as well as Republicans in general) for either not speaking up publicly and/or inciting this kind of atrocity is reckless journalism. Shame on you.

David DePape, the man charged in the attack, is surely deranged and vicious. The attempt to link him or this event to Republicans is an extraordinary distortion.

Though the editorial is critical that Governor Youngkin's timely remarks about this horror seemed political, the Progress editorial itself is nothing but political.....and cowardly. 

John Staige Davis

Charlottesville

