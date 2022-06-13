 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Editorial cartoon wrong

  • 0

There has been much concern about “fake news” recently. Perhaps The Daily Progress can help in the fight against misinformation, starting with its own opinion page. On June 9, the Progress ran a political cartoon featuring an elephant telling a teacher, “You should have a gun.” The teacher’s response: “We don’t even have pencils.” If this were even close to true, editor Jim Spencer has some work to do informing us where the $94 million dollars Charlottesville spends on schools is going. 

With 4300 students in the city schools, that comes to over $21,800 per student. If that is not enough money to provide a proper education for a child in Charlottesville, it is time to look at other ways of educating our children.

Michael Deighan

Charlottesville

