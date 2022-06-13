Opinion/Letter: Editorial cartoon wrong

There has been much concern about “fake news” recently. Perhaps The Daily Progress can help in the fight against misinformation, starting with its own opinion page. On June 9, the Progress ran a political cartoon featuring an elephant telling a teacher, “You should have a gun.” The teacher’s response: “We don’t even have pencils.” If this were even close to true, editor Jim Spencer has some work to do informing us where the $94 million dollars Charlottesville spends on schools is going.