Opinion/Letter: Don't fat shame

The Daily Progress recently published an article titled, “Mental Health Tied to Weight Gain in Obese People During Pandemic.” This article frames people’s weight as both an individual responsibility and a moral failing. Instead of interrogating or even mentioning the many social and environmental factors that affect people’s lives and bodies, such as race, class, (dis)ability, food deserts, economic mobility, or access to parks, higher weight is implicitly stigmatized and reduced to a personal choice.

The premise of the article echoes the assumptions of a recent VA bill, HB 1098, which also stigmatizes larger bodies by portraying them as a societal problem to solve and cost to be borne, without attention to any external forces. All talk of “obesity,” importantly, is based on the BMI, a measure that was never intended—and is inherently unable—to measure individual health. For most people, weight has nothing to do with their ability to live a “good” life (whatever that means to them), and it is silly to think that we need one singular way to measure the relationship between weight and health for the entire world.

Attributing people’s weight to “fast foods, comfort foods,” and “less exercise” erases and exonerates the realities of environmental marginalization, including the stress and fear associated with poverty and racism, less disposable income, and higher levels of environmental dangers and toxicities in communities of color. Erasing these realities allows us to continue viewing people’s weight as a personal responsibility and using that to punish or “other” them.

I would insist that neither conversation can exist in a vacuum—if one cares about “health,” they ought to also care about and advocate for environmental justice; and if one cares about environmental justice, their advocacy ought to address the rampant fatphobia, weight stigma, and ableism that excludes so many others.

Michele King

Roanoke