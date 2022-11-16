Opinion/Letter: Don't blame Biden for inflation

Inflation: It hurts just about everyone. It's in the news every evening. During the recent election campaigns, it was the top topic for candidates who wanted to replace exiting Democratic office holders. I certainly understand that because it's on everyone' mind, and pocketbook. And who is getting the blame? Our president, Joe Biden?

It's completely normal to blame someone. But, before we rush to blame our president, we should look beyond our borders. Inflation in Britain is 9.9%, Germany 11.6%, Italy 12.8%, France 7.1%, Hungry 20.7%, Poland 15.7%. Across the EU, it's 10.7%. The current rate in the US is 8.5%. Not something to cheer about, but we aren't the only country that has high inflation. Why this was never mentioned during the recent campaigns is a mystery to me.

Is President Biden to blame for the inflation everywhere? He has taken measures to bring it down. He is fighting the selfish oil companies who take in record hundreds of billions of dollar profit each quarter. Hundreds of billions. They seem to refuse to invest in their refineries but it's easy to see why. The almighty dollar in their pockets. It's a long process and it takes cooperation of many parties, some who do not want inflation to come down so they can use the negative news to harm the party in office. Politics over public interest. They are more than happy to sacrifice the nation’s economy to further their own interest.

Will inflation come down? Of course it will. History tells us that it's a cycle in our economy, as in the past, and with or without across-the-aisle cooperation, we'll recover. Just be careful who you blame.

Walter Anderson

Charlottesville