Opinion/Letter: Doctors should keep political opinions private

Reflecting on my 45 years of practice as a physician, I am dismayed to see present-day practitioners voice their politico-social opinions in the public forum. The ethics of my generation was to never let patients know these sorts of personal feelings.

Since abortion has been and should remain a decision between a woman and her physician, women who have had or are considering an abortion should not be subjected to their physicians’ moral judgements.

William A. Julian MD

Charlottesville

William A. Julian, MD

