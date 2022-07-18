Opinion/Letter: Doctors should keep political opinions private

Reflecting on my 45 years of practice as a physician, I am dismayed to see present-day practitioners voice their politico-social opinions in the public forum. The ethics of my generation was to never let patients know these sorts of personal feelings.
Since abortion has been and should remain a decision between a woman and her physician, women who have had or are considering an abortion should not be subjected to their physicians’ moral judgements.
William A. Julian MD
Charlottesville
