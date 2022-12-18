Opinion/Letter: Distribute trees equitably

Distribute trees equitably

Numerous Charlottesville residents who have been unfairly denied the benefit of access to green spaces, which are areas such as tree cover and parks that provide cooler, cleaner air. It’s time for a change. Charlottesville’s history of redlining has resulted in this inequitable distribution of green spaces. Starr Hill and 10th and Page — predominantly Black and historically redlined neighborhoods — have the city’s lowest tree canopy percentage — less than 20% — whereas majority white neighborhoods have exceeded the City’s Tree Commission’s 40% tree cover goal.

The consequences of this are detrimental: The lack of tree canopy forces residents of 10th and Page to spend over five times more on energy bills than the average Charlottesville resident. A lack of trees causes not only negative physical and psychological effects, but also economic distress. Green space saves money, plain and simple. A report on the urban tree canopy in Charlottesville estimates that it provides economic, environmental, and social benefits “valued at just under $15 million annually.” That is a substantial number, and, with further planting of trees, could be even greater .

Still, discrepancies remain especially visible along racial lines. It doesn’t have to be this way. Charlottesville legislators have the power to equalize access to green spaces, including remedies like implementing a quota on the number of trees planted during development processes and conserving existing spaces. Charlottesville Residents need to know their legislators care about increasing the health of the environment. A future with more justly distributed green spaces is a more equitable future.

Noor Afzal, Zoe Bailey, Emily Chen, Syrell Grier, and Spencer Horowitz Charlottesville