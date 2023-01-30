Opinion/Letter: Dig into CASPA allegations

How can we believe the CASPCA’s board’s statement that it is looking into CASPCA Concerns’ detailed claims of animal mistreatment and a toxic work environment (Jan 23rd Top Story) when it is yet to talk to any of the leadership of the Group?

According to the National Council of Nonprofits, a Board’s Roles and Responsibilities are not confined to fundraising and appointing a CEO. One of its primary legal duties is a Duty of Care: Take care of the nonprofit by ensuring prudent use of all assets, including facility, people, and good will. It seems to be failing on all three elements of this legal duty, despite having an attorney on the Board.

A further legal duty for the Board is a Duty of Obedience: Ensure that the nonprofit obeys applicable laws and regulations. Some of the recorded mistreatment of animals suggests possible failure by CASPCA’s Board in this area too.

The National Council of Nonprofits adds that “a board of directors does not exist solely to fulfill legal duties and serve as a fiduciary of the organization’s assets. Board members also play very significant roles providing guidance to nonprofits by contributing to the organization’s culture”. So the fact that so many former and current staff and volunteers are prepared to go on the record about the toxic environment at CASPCA is definitely an issue within the Board’s remit.

I remain hopeful that the current CASPCA Board of Jenn Corbey, President, Mike Derdeyn, Vice President, Connie Kapp, Secretary. Elizabeth Morris, Treasurer will finally do more than just take the word of the CEO, Angie Gunter, that there is nothing to see here.

Heather Rowland

Charlottesville