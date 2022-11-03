Opinion/Letter: Democracy is fragile

As Election Day approaches (Nov. 8), we must all remember that history shows us democracy can die. It happened in Europe in the 1930’s, when extremist authoritarian factions headed by Hitler and Mussolini seized power from democratically-elected governing bodies, leading to the necessity for a world war to restore democracy. It is on the verge of happening again in many places around our planet when people turn to quick, coercive solutions to the problems humanity faces, rather than to the slow, patient work of compromise and fairness that democratic governance requires. Shockingly, it is on the verge of happening in the United States now as the Republican Party acquiesces to the rising power of those who deny the validity of fair elections and condone the use of violence and intimidation to force compliance with their agenda.

If Republicans take control of Congress in this election, their extremist wing will most likely overcome the moderates in their party and fatally weaken the democratic government our founders put in place almost 250 years ago. For that reason, some moderate Republicans are choosing during this election to cross party lines and vote for Democratic candidates. I urge all Republicans who value democracy to do so also. Local voters can make this choice in the 5th District Congressional race by voting for Josh Throneburg, a moderate Democrat, over the incumbent Republican Bob Good, a member of the far-right “Freedom Caucus” which has expressed ideas and sentiments alien to democracy. In future elections, if the Republican party is able to turn away from the dangerous elements within its ranks, moderate Democrats and Republicans may once more be able to say to one another, “Let us reason together” (Isaiah 1:18) for the good of the precious democracy we all share. Until then, please vote Democratic.