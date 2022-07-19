Opinion/Letter: Demand response to climate change

Demand response to climate change

How did I, a law-abiding retired public servant, wind up sitting on the D.C. Beltway blocking traffic on July 4? Believe me, I did not risk my life and inconvenience motorists with a five-mile traffic jam just on a whim. Science tells us that we have two to three years to start tackling the climate crisis before we are on a path to unavoidable environmental disaster. Evidence shows that we are currently only making it worse with new fossil fuel projects.

The former U.K. Government Chief Scientist, Sir David King, said in February 2021 that “What we do in the next three to four years will, I believe, determine the future of humanity.”

How do we communicate the seriousness of the emergency? So far people have signed petitions, helped with political campaigns, protested, gotten arrested and gone to jail. None of these have gotten the attention of the public or changed legislators’ votes. So people are coming together to carry out nonviolent civil disobedience to demand that President Biden halt all extraction of fossil fuels on federal and indigenous lands and declare a Climate Emergency, which would allow him to reinstate the oil export ban, redirect a portion of military spending to build renewable energy infrastructure and invoke the Defense Production Act.

It would also raise awareness of what humanity is facing: widespread famine, flooding, forest fires, heatwaves and drought. Working with DeclareEmergency.org, 13 brave souls (including a Black Muslim, a 78-year-old grandmother, and a Latina seven months pregnant) blocked the Beltway with Declare Emergency signs to call attention to the climate crisis.

This movement is an international one, part of the A22 network, with nonviolent campaigns in nine countries. Don’t let our world go down in flames. Join me to protect what we love.

Donna Shaunesey

Charlottesville