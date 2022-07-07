Opinion/Letter: Debunked documentary hurts democracy

I’m writing in regard to a letter from Louis Myers of Charlottesville in the July 5 edition of the Daily Progress.

In his letter, Mr. Myers is disputing a previous Daily Progress editorial and it’s conclusion that the movie “2000 Mules” is “not to be taken seriously.” Mr. Myers asks the question “what legitimate reasons are there for someone to be around multiple drop boxes”.

I’d like to inform Mr. Myers that there are numerous reasons why someone would be around the ballot drop boxes. The boxes may be located in areas where there is otherwise normal foot traffic or being maintained by election workers or perhaps attending a ballot rally near a drop box as was Pennsylvania state senator Sharif Street, as reported in the Denver Post.

Additionally, GPS location data from cell phones, or cell tower triangulation, is not accurate enough to determine precise locations and should not be relied on to “prove” someone was near a drop box. This point has been stated by experts who’ve examined the cell data used in the movie.

Mr. Myers should be aware that "2000 Mules" has been debunked by various reputable sources, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation which concluded the movie didn’t provide probable cause. Even former U.S. attorney general Bill Barr dismissed the film after viewing it. https://www.factcheck.org/2022/06/evidence-gaps-in-2000-mules/

Myers is right to be concerned about election integrity, but his concern should be based on the facts as proved by reliable and reputable sources, not partisan hacks such as Dinesh D’Souza, the creator of the film. Continued belief in such distortions and willingness to accept uncorroborated narratives is the true danger to our democratic system.

Gary Edenfield

Earlysville, Va.