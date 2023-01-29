Opinion/Letter: Daily Progress disparages Republicans

Oh, the irony of imbalance that hangs over our Daily Progress. In the latest example: On Saturday, January 22, 2023, the Progress carried an article on Evan Smith’s appointment as a one-year fellow to the Karsh Institute of Democracy to, “…continue the most important work of my career: strengthening democracy by better informing communities,”. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, page A7, in the “Briefly” section no less, included a two-sentence blurb about our current Commander in Chief’s residence being searched by his own Justice Department and finding the third tranche of Classified materials illegally possessed by the Octogenarian lifetime politician. Oh, if only I had counted the articles, editorials, and cartoons published by this vital local news source disparaging Republicans, generally, and our 45th President's similarly illegal missteps. Allow me to clarify that I do not support Trump; I only lament the vividly clear disparity in this paper’s coverage of politics. Mr. Smith’s appointment is well-timed.