Opinion/Letter: Cut the food tax

Our current governor’s economic plan sounds like something out of the 1980's and not appropriate for our current times. Tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations is passe. These have never really helped the middle class. I have been "trickled" on before. I will not be tricked.

Todays' inflation, higher prices for housing, education and food, plus a minimum increase in wages are threatening to reverse the growing economy we have well earned. Virginians have not had a decrease in sales tax since Doug Wilder was governor. CUT THE FOOD TAX! We need a break and the food tax is most hurtful to families and seniors.

Seven percent inflation, wildly fluctuating prices for everything we need and the increase cost of services all contribute to this anxiety. A tax cut for the wealthy and corporations will not help. Virginia already has a lot to offer business. Increasing everyone's taxes (property, sales, and hospitality) or keeping them the same by throwing money at individuals and corporate savings or profits is wrong.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin get out of the 1980's, ditch bogus culture wars and help Virginia’s citizens.

Victoria Sperry

Barboursville