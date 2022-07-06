Opinion/Letter: Cowardly reps, justices ignore gun violence

True, but what words can we use for elected representatives who refuse action to protect us from wanton mass shootings? Venal cowards! More interested in power than caring for the public. Why aren’t there training and licensing requirements for guns? What enabled this for cars and forbade it for guns? Even the NRA’s original bylaws, from 1891, include the following in Article II, Number 2 : “To promote public safety, law and order, and the national defense.” The second amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” We do not have well-regulated rules for citizens bearing arms. We no longer have a free state, but a state of fear. Of course, we don’t have the militias of the 18th century, when state militias were the norm. That’s because in 1789, the standing federal Army had about 800 members, including officers. Then, guns included the blunderbuss (an early version of the shotgun) and muskets, which required lighting a match to ignite gunpowder. The blunderbuss was effective only at short range. The musket was faster, but less precise, reloaded up to 3 times a minute. The AK-47 was not invented until 1947 while the AR-15 was invented during the Vietnam war. Our Founders could not have imagined our horrifying situation, with such deadly guns and easy access to them. While Congress has taken a step forward regarding gun safety, the Supreme Court has taken a leap back with its ruling against New York State. Until we have strong gun safety regulations, we are in danger of tragedy unfolding every day. We are wrapping our beacon of hope in a shroud of anguish.