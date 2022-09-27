Opinion/Letter: Counselor's story brought tears

Seldom have I found myself sobbing after reading an article in The Daily Progress, but that is exactly what happened after reading David Wilkerson‘s eloquent and insightful column in the DP on Sept. 22. As a retired school librarian, I could readily imagine the fear and trauma suffered by the students, faculty, and parent victims of this cruel “hoax” based on Wilkerson’s vivid, insider’s description of the horrific event. He is absolutely correct that “real freedom, true liberty, and the honest American dream have to include safety at school.” Thank you for publishing this excellent and heartfelt piece of writing.