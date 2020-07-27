As our Albemarle County supervisors get ready to vote on Aug. 5 about tightening restrictions again on restaurants and gatherings, I implore them to consider the intangible consequences. They are not simply economic, but wide-reaching in the ability to impact the flourishing of our county and people.
At first glance, containing the virus may appear best done by limiting activities of daily living; yet though the virus may be contained, what else is set loose? Growing isolation, despondency, despair, desperation, addiction, and death by other causes. Has the increase in suicides been tabulated these last months?
We eagerly report new positive cases and deaths from COVID, but how do we measure the coping of families poor and rich, black and white and Latino, young and old? Are we helping people adapt and meet these challenges, or taking away their ability to do so?
Albemarle County and Virginians past and present have a history of taking wise and tough stands; please consider the whole picture now.
Kim Briehl
Albemarle County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.