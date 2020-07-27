As our Albemarle County supervisors get ready to vote on Aug. 5 about tightening restrictions again on restaurants and gatherings, I implore them to consider the intangible consequences. They are not simply economic, but wide-reaching in the ability to impact the flourishing of our county and people.

At first glance, containing the virus may appear best done by limiting activities of daily living; yet though the virus may be contained, what else is set loose? Growing isolation, despondency, despair, desperation, addiction, and death by other causes. Has the increase in suicides been tabulated these last months?

We eagerly report new positive cases and deaths from COVID, but how do we measure the coping of families poor and rich, black and white and Latino, young and old? Are we helping people adapt and meet these challenges, or taking away their ability to do so?

Albemarle County and Virginians past and present have a history of taking wise and tough stands; please consider the whole picture now.

Kim Briehl

Albemarle County

