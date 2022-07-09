 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Congressional gun crazies

Could it be that the problem of mental health causing mass shootings is with the members of congress?

The argument is clearly made about the presence of mental health problems of persons in other countries without the degree of mass shootings experienced in the United States.

Members of the body elected and charged with the responsibility to protect the freedom and well-being of our citizens denies the hard evidence of mass shootings being related to easy access to military style weapons. We have strong reason to question the moral responsibility and the mental health of Senator McConnell and our congressional representatives.

Olin Herndon

Charlottesville 

