Opinion/Letter: Community opposed name change

Let me get this straight. The Albemarle County School Board surveys the community and finds that 85% of respondents favor keeping the name Meriwether Lewis Elementary School. It then votes unanimously to change the school’s name to Ivy Elementary. What was the purpose of the survey? This degree of contempt for the opinions of their constituents should reverberate in upcoming elections for the school board. Meriwether Lewis was an important historical figure who lived close to the school’s location. It is fitting and natural that the school be named after him.

William Johnson

Charlottesville 

