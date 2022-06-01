Opinion/Letter: Commit to action against gun violence

Commit to action against gun violence

It is with broken hearts that we mourn over the senseless deaths of 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

We mourn that we are still experiencing gun violence in our schools four years after Stoneman Douglas High School, ten years after Sandy Hook Elementary School, and twenty-three years after Columbine High School.

We mourn that this is the 27th school shooting this year.

We mourn that this shooting came just twelve days after a shooting at a Tops supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., and eleven days after a shooting at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, Calif.

The evil and madness of the past weeks, together with all the mass shootings this year and too many years before, are hard to bear. The countless other deaths caused by easy access to guns is an indelible, odious stain on our country.

We pray for the students, families, staff, and members of Uvalde, Buffalo, Laguna Woods, and elsewhere who lost loved ones.

We pray as well as for all who have been re-traumatized.

Even as we mourn and pray, we acknowledge that our “thoughts and prayers” are not enough.

We commit ourselves to advocate for fire arms reduction, for mental healthcare, for addressing the challenges in our communities with courage, love, and compassion, and not with hate and violence.

We will seek ways to support the victims of these recent shootings, one of which is through donations to these organizations:

May the Divine have mercy upon us all.

Signed,

Rev. Dorothy Piatt-Esguerra, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charlottesville

Rev. Alex Joyner, First United Methodist, Charlottesville

Sharon Beckman-Brindley Insight Meditation Community of Charlottesville

Susan Kaufman, Insight Meditation Community of Charlottesville

Adam Slate, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville

Rev. Harry Kennon, Retired United Methodist Pastor

Rev. Mildred Best, Mount Zion Baptist Church

Rev. Susan Steinberg, PCUSA Minister-at-Large

Rev. Matthew Tennant, University Baptist Church

Rev. Liz Hulme Adam, Tabor Presbyterian Church

Pastor Devin Coles, Amazing Changes Ministries

Rev. Will Brown, University Baptist Church

Pastor Brenda Brown-Grooms, New Beginnings Christian Community

Rev. Ellen Longmoore, retired Chaplain, UVA

Rev. Jim Hassmer, retired United Methodist clergy

Rev. Dr. Linda Olson Peebles, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville

Dr. Alvin Edwards, Senior Pastor, Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church

Dr. Michael Cheuk, Charlottesville Clergy Collective