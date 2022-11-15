Opinion/Letter: Coming together to grieve

Today was an incredibly sad day for the University community, and I believe everyone shares in the fog of grief that is beginning to roll out across the Grounds and beyond as the impact of the loss of these three students becomes reality. I remember too well the emotional toll such a tragedy takes on everyone and how important it was to come together as one to hold each other up -- and to embrace the student body -- as we charted a course through the days that followed.
Like so many, my heart aches for the students who were so unnecessarily taken from the community and for their parents and their teammates and their friends -- and everyone who knew and loved them.
In the shadow of this sorrow, we should be grateful to the university’s leadership team for its quick and transparent communication efforts in alerting and locking down the community -- and for their compassion when speaking the names of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D'Sean Perry.
The university community weeps as one.
Carol Wood
Charlottesville