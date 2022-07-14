Opinion/Letter: Come see the plays

Your friendly neighborhood prop master would like you to know that over the past month or so the Virginia Theatre Festival (formerly Heritage Theatre Festival) has come out of the pandemic by regularly testing our artisans and actors. People from all over the country came to this festival to make theatre happen despite COVID and the precautions we've taken, the blood sweat and tears these people have put into this production has me worried that people will miss what we've done. I've been amazed watching people knock off the pandemic dust and get back to a version of normal. I hope the community comes to see what we've done because all too often I hear people say "Oh I would have liked to have seen that."