Columnist is mistaken
In his column bemoaning “unfair” governmental responses to the novel coronavirus (“One-size proposal does not fit all,” The Daily Progress print edition, July 18), Cal Thomas was intrigued by the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Florida, ordering restaurants to suspend indoor service, and he spoke directly with one of the affected restaurant owners.
The owner complained that the mayor had not consulted “25 other mayors in the region” and that, unless the mayor could provide “specific data on how indoor dining rooms are responsible for the spikes (in COVID-19 cases)…, we insist that restaurant dining rooms re-open, countywide, immediately.”
Thomas argues that responses to deadly pandemics must be fair and consensus-driven based on empirical data.
More importantly, he postulates that: If the order allowing restaurants to open was based on a determination that it had been safe to have indoor restaurant service, but suddenly now it isn’t, can the judgment of politicians and “experts” be fully trusted?
Thus, he implies that maybe experts aren’t so expert and we would be fully justified in ignoring them if their pronouncements don’t satisfy us.
Thomas doesn’t seem to realize that “novel” as a descriptor of the coronavirus means that such empirical data as the restaurant owners demanded cannot possibly exist. Furthermore, a consensus-of-political-peers approach based on scant data may be worse than an uneducated guess.
But Thomas doesn’t stop there. He quotes Sen. Rand Paul, a COVID survivor, on the proposition that bad advice from an expert, if taken, can be harmful. Moreover, Paul questions the belief that “any one person or small group of people has the knowledge necessary to direct an economy or dictate public health behavior.”
Is that because such “one person” might suggest ingesting Clorox as a curative for COVID-19?
On the other hand, placing more weight on the advice of the top experts in their day — like the brothers Wright (really intuitive on heavier-than-air flight), Albert Einstein (boffo in the nuclear physics realm), Dr. Jonas Salk (he of the vaccine for polio fame), or today’s Dr. Anthony Fauci (best anti-virus mind going!) — would seem wise even if 25 mayors believe to the contrary.
Robert E. Little Jr.
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
