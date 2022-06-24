Opinion/Letter: Close all puppy mills

Close all puppy mills

I am responding to the recent article in the Daily Progress (6/16/22) by Andrew Cain of the Richmond Times Dispatch, “Beagle mill closes, pups up for adoption”.

As stated in the article, Inotiv (in Indiana) is the “parent” (sick choice of words) company to Virginia’s beagle mill, Envigo, (in Cumberland County). The entire operation is unconscionable, immoral and inhumane. Both Inotiv and Envigo have been engaging in flagrant animal exploitation and genocide.

The article states a Virginia judge “castigated Envigo for its ‘torturous abuse’ of dogs and puppies.”

The article also states that Envigo currently holds captive 3,000 beagle dogs and puppies slated for sale to industries for experimentation. My stomach turns. These brave, beautiful, loving beagles are subjected to living in deplorable conditions. The “research” done on these dogs is ghastly.

Laudably, three elected Virginia officials, Sens. Bill Stanley (R) and Jennifer Boysko (D) and Del. Rob Bell (R), have joined forces to call on Envigo to relinquish these dogs and put them up for adoption. (It warms my heart to see both sides of the aisle working together!)

Adoption is the only option for these loving dogs.

As a personal aside, seven years ago I adopted a beagle from Cville ASPCA. She came into my life when we both very much needed each other. Prior to adoption she’d been living in abominable conditions, was underweight, ill, traumatized and infected. But we’ve worked together to create a happy home. She’s been a perfect companion…smart, funny, loving, loyal and sensitive.

I thank Sens. Stanley, Boyosko and Del. Bell for their leadership in this matter.

(PS: Remember, products that are not marked “No Animal testing” are culpable.)

Sally Cary Booker-James

Charlottesville