Opinion/Letter: Climate change plan welcome

It is an exciting time for climate action in Charlottesville with the Planning Commission approving the Climate Action Plan (CAP). My interest in climate change began when my family moved to Virginia from California. I quickly noticed a visible change in my surroundings. The vast and diverse ecosystems that Virginia has to offer were a stark contrast to the urban sprawl of California. This prompted my interest in local conservation. I recently became an intern at the Community Climate Collaborative (C3) to make my voice heard and attempt to make a change in local policy. While I initially became interested in climate to preserve the natural beauty of Charlottesville, I quickly learned that climate change also intersects with many social issues, including food justice.

Including food justice in the CAP is necessary. About 17.5% of Charlottesville’s residents face food insecurity (1). This insecurity leads to higher consumption of unhealthy foods, causing a number of obesity related health issues. The CAP can be one part of a solution to the food justice issues in our city by prioritizing car-free transportation to grocery stores and increasing urban agriculture, which could reduce the cost of food and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. As a youth advocate, I have come to notice that climate issues affect our youth, so the inclusion of a solution to Charlottesville’s food insecurity problem is a step toward a brighter future for our youth.

I am excited for the new climate policies that are to come for Charlottesville, and I hope to see justice for all members of our community. It is necessary that Charlottesville includes food justice and equitable de-carbonization not just for the climate, but for the wellbeing of Charlottesville’s residents.

Ian Helgerson

Charlottesville