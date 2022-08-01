 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Climate change needs attention now

Thank you for printing the article "Climate change and vanishing islands threaten brown pelicans." Christina Larson put great effort into writing this article for the Associated Press. The article mentioned in precise detail how climate change was threatening brown pelicans. Clearly, climate change affects everything we take for granted, from the homes we live in to the places we see. The article also said, "The vanishing islands threaten one of last century’s most celebrated conservation success stories — the decades-long effort to bring the pelicans back from the edge of extinction." With climate change in full effect, the progress human beings have made throughout the millennia will be erased. However, there still is hope. Congress can and must advance climate solutions and provide habitat to threatened species. As a young person, I think our nation should start addressing climate change sooner than later. America's standing on the world stage depends on how it responds to the biggest problems of the day, but much more, America's survival as a nation relies on how it acts.

Nathan Poovathukaran

Glen Allen

