Opinion/Letter: City's Jan.6 silence is deafening

We cannot sit in silence and let this moment pass. “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people, but the silence over that by the good people.”
Martin Luther King, Jr. said that.
The silence over the city’s refusal to take disciplinary action against an employee who “attended the January 6th Capitol invasion” (quote taken from the Daily Progress) is deafening.
We wonder who we have become as a community. As we enter this painful time of mourning of Heather Heyer’s murder and for the wounding of others five years ago, it leaves us questioning our heartfelt love and depth of compassion for one another. How do we justify someone who leaves their job to attend the Jan. 6 event sponsored/promoted by an individual who to this day is under the delusion that he won the presidential election? To attend such a function are you making a physical statement that our government is wrong or are you attending this event to observe? When the mayhem occurred, were you bandaging police officers or others who were injured, or did you run away to obtain help for officers and others who needed help? How does one ask for leave from a city government to attend a rally for the misinformed to protest an election proven to be authentic by courts and electoral officials who, we might add, work for government agencies just as you do? Yet, however your leave was approved, you were present when one of the most tragic days in the history of the United States government occurred and your leave was approved to do so. So, we ask you and the city of Charlottesville, “Are you your brother’s keeper?”
We shudder to think as we look at the destruction, chaos, and deaths that occurred on Jan. 6 who you truly are if you say “yes,” and we shudder to think who we are as a people if we believe you.
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP
Religious Committee