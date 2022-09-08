Opinion/Letter: City's Jan.6 silence is deafening

We wonder who we have become as a community. As we enter this painful time of mourning of Heather Heyer’s murder and for the wounding of others five years ago, it leaves us questioning our heartfelt love and depth of compassion for one another. How do we justify someone who leaves their job to attend the Jan. 6 event sponsored/promoted by an individual who to this day is under the delusion that he won the presidential election? To attend such a function are you making a physical statement that our government is wrong or are you attending this event to observe? When the mayhem occurred, were you bandaging police officers or others who were injured, or did you run away to obtain help for officers and others who needed help? How does one ask for leave from a city government to attend a rally for the misinformed to protest an election proven to be authentic by courts and electoral officials who, we might add, work for government agencies just as you do? Yet, however your leave was approved, you were present when one of the most tragic days in the history of the United States government occurred and your leave was approved to do so. So, we ask you and the city of Charlottesville, “Are you your brother’s keeper?”