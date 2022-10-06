Opinion/Letter: City remains an embarrassment with Jan. 6 participant

In my letter to the editor Aug. 14 I criticized Charlottesville leadership on many fronts regarding its handling of an employee who trespassed in the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Among my complaints were:

1) Shrouding the individual in secrecy (both in name, deed, and destruction).

2. Total lack of transparency to the citizens

3. The city would accept a letter of apology as sufficient.

4. City officials would not take any action against this individual.

5. If one committed a crime in Charlottesville, and had the right connections he/she could walk free (no action)

Yep, I believe all the above is true. Again, the failure of and what should be a total embarrassment and mortification to the city and its leaders has really gone under the covers. The individual is probably still eligible for promotion and perhaps will be promoted in due time.

Well, well, what should appear on Aug. 25 at the top of the front page? City leaders came somewhat forth, weakly justifying their action(s) or inactions. Courts reduced firearm brandishing charge to reckless driving in a separate incident, but made the employee turn in his firearms. Bottom line is nothing happened to the employee for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Seems like all ya gotta do is know somebody in city or city leadership or have them know you.

By the way, thanks to the editor for his publication regarding this matter as well.

John Booker

Albemarle County