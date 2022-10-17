Opinion/Letter: City broke law with Lee statue

Regarding the article and editorial about the Lee statue in today's (Oct. 11) Daily Progress, I have several comments.

I believe the Charlottesville City Council violated state law and city regulations by gifting a state and national and war memorial for the purpose of its destruction, by gifting it to the detriment of city taxpayers when there were cash bids for it in violation of state procurement law, and the city requirement to give several days notice when such a vote is to be taken.

Instead, a vote was cast after midnight following a council meeting after I believe a former city councilwoman organized a staged battery of call-ins to demand it. The public had no chance to comment.

State law now allows a locality to remove a monument if it chooses, but not to destroy it or have it be destroyed. The city refused to have a referendum on the issue perhaps fearing the public would see it differently.

Gift it to one of these entities who wants and is willing to pay for it, located away from this city. If the statue has been altered, and it shouldn't have been both because of state law and lawsuits challenging proper custody, then restore it or compensate the plaintiffs for it.

Louis Myers

Charlottesville