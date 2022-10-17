 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Opinion/Letter: City broke law with Lee statue

  • 0

Regarding the article and editorial about the Lee statue in today's (Oct. 11th) Daily Progress, I have several comments.

Charlottesville City Council violated state law and city regulations by gifting a state and national and war memorial for the purpose of its destruction, by gifting it to the detriment of city taxpayers when there were cash bids for it in violation of state procurement law, and the city requirement to give several days notice when such a vote is to be taken.

Instead, a vote was cast after midnight. The public had no chance to comment.

State law now allows a locality to remove a monument if it chooses, but not to destroy it or have it be destroyed.

Gift it to one of these entities who wants and is willing to pay for it, located away from this city. If the statue has been altered, and it shouldn't have been both because of state law and lawsuits challenging proper custody, then restore it or compensate the plaintiffs for it.

People are also reading…

Louis Myers

Charlottesville

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert