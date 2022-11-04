Opinion/Letter: Church and state must remain separate

In reference to the Oct. 26 letter about God's truth and public policy, our country's Founding Fathers wrote our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Amendments followed as society progressed towards "a more perfect union." The founder knew there had to be separation of church and state, else the democracy experiment would fail. Three equal branches of government, and a Supreme Court unbiased by their individual religious and political views.

With Election Day coming Nov. 8, I would encourage all to review the voting records of incumbents, legislation they have proposed, and voiced concerns of their challengers. Vote on facts, not fears or hearsay.

All are "guaranteed equal rights under the law," freedom of religion, and a right to cast their vote.

I do not wish to live in a white nationalist Christian society. It will give birth to an autocratic, one-party system.

There are no laws restricting males' control of their own bodies. There should be none for females. Women with different religious beliefs should not be governed by the beliefs of another.

Young children should be taught kindness and respect, not skin color decides your worth or value. A lengthy, factual history of enslavement should come in middle/high school. It should cover all developing societies, spanning the first group that walked upright, controlled fire, developed language, used weapons to hunt, became stronger, overcoming and enslaving weaker groups, right until our present.

Surely the writers of the Oct. 26 letter about God's truth and public policy will soon make us aware of their plans and financial support of Christian foundlings/orphan's homes, mental health counseling for adolescents/teens thinking of self-harm, unwed mother's homes, and their advocation for much longer sentences for rapists and child molesters.

Surely these Christian men will vote for candidates who support care of our elderly (SS and Medicare), our younger poor or disabled (Medicare, WIC, food stamps), pregnancy prevention education (schools and Planned Parenthood), and our local programs that support immigrants as they achieve independence, contributing to our economy and our society.

My protestant religion teaches me to respect all other religions and to welcome them into my neighborhood, city and often, by wish or need into my home.

Helen Webster

Charlottesville