Opinion/Letter: Christians deserve a say in public policies

The editorial of Oct. 9, “After Dobbs all of us face uncertainty” demands a response. The editor takes umbrage to an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito in his address to the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in July 2022. Justice Alito said that presently in the U.S., people of faith can have their religious beliefs in their homes and places of worship, but we had better behave in the public square. “That’s the problem we face.” The editorial is a misinformed attack on people of faith as “fomenters of forced pregnancy,” “suppressors of women’s rights,” “religious extremists,” people “who court white supremacists,” “attack public schools for accommodating transgender students,” and “self-proclaimed Christians who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 to overthrow an election.” The writer offers little to no evidence any of these allegations are true.

We believe God’s truths as revealed in his Word, the Holy Bible, are timeless and do not change in response to societal values or influences. These truths include love, compassion, and refrain from any form of injustice. We categorically reject any form of bigotry or mistreatment of human beings on the basis of race, ethnicity, biologic sex, belief about one’s personal sexual identity, or whether they are born or unborn. Accordingly, His truth leads us to compassion for the most helpless and innocent of all human life, the unborn.

Inherent in religious liberty is freedom to raise one’s children in the principles of God’s truths. Public school boards are adopting policies that impose “religious beliefs” contrary to Biblical truth on children which conflict with their parent’s religious beliefs. Objection to a curriculum that divides according to race rather than promote unity brings the accusation “white supremacist.” Voicing concern about policies that would allow transgender students to share bathrooms, locker rooms, and athletic events with children of the opposite biologic sex brings the accusation of intolerance. And some public schools are encouraging pre-pubescent children to identify with a gender other than their birth biologic sex usurping the role of parents, often without their knowledge.

Apparently, persons of faith are not to vote to protect the unborn nor to have input into school policies that violate the sacred values inherent to their faith and threaten the innocence of their children. Freedoms of religion, expression, and assembly and the right to vote are for every person including people of faith, both conservatives and liberals. That is the American way.

Robert M. Carey, Charles W. Gross, Michael Marsh, Greg Montgomery, C. Edward Rose, Ron Schubert, W. Gerald Teague

Charlottesville