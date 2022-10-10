Opinion/Letter: Check Good's record before voting

Before you vote for Bob Good to continue to represent the 5th District, as noted on his posters – Good For Us – please review his voting record and see if he really is GOOD for us.

He has voted against:

1. Ending the baby formula shortage

2. Capping the cost of insulin at $35.00

3. Honoring the Officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6th

4. Protecting LGBTQ and Interracial marriages

5. Funding for an office to monitor domestic terrorism

6. VA medical care for Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

7. Against reauthorizing the Violence against Women Act

He supports a total nationwide abortion ban

Please before you vote review his voting record and really vote on who is Good for Us instead of just voting because he is a Republican.

Monica Tolbert

Dillwyn