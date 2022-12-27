Opinion/Letter: Charge Trump

I cried the night Donald Trump was elected in November of 2016 because I knew he was not fit to be president. But never in my wildest dreams did I think he would act like a petty despot from a Third World country and try to overthrow our government.

However, the investigation by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol proves that is exactly what he did. I hope the Department of Justice will heed the words of Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland who said that we cannot just punish the foot soldiers who commit crimes. Their leaders must be held accountable also.