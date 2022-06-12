Opinion/Letter: Change our souls

In the aftermath of the school tragedy of 19 children and 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Tex., The Daily Progress highlighted the community’s anguish and response to President Joe Biden’s visit with a simple phrase, “Do Something.”

What must I do, what must we do, and the nation do to quell such evil? How does one combat American nihilism and the increase of lawlessness and the decrease of moral principles in our country?

What has changed in America in the past 50 to 100 years that has given rise to school shootings? What was America like back then when high school students brought their hunting rifles to school and there were rifle teams and rare mass school shootings?

Has the soul of America changed since then? How has our community changed?

Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that “Our goal is to create a beloved community and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives.”

I was on the Virginia Tech campus on April 16, 2007 when 32 students and faculty were killed by a gunman with semi-automatic pistols. That day, our department lost one of our student interns and we grieved for all who were lost that day. It has been my prayer over the years since that these horrific incidents would not reoccur.

Let’s continue to pray Martin Luther King’s words. Let us do what we need to do to make a change in our souls and in our lives.

Patrick Donohoe

Charlottesville