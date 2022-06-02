Opinion/Letter: Change gun rules, like Australia

Gun violence is the worst, and best known around the world, example of USA exceptionalism. We are peerless in the realm of killing people with guns. The data is clear.

The idea that we can’t do anything about massacres except talk about improving mental health and sharing thoughts and prayers is 100% nonsense.

We’re all numb to daily murders. It’s normal here. Just another day. People get worked up when mass murders, like the Texas school children massacre of, get into the news, at least until it gets replaced by something else in the news cycles. Then we slowly return to the usual numbers of more isolated daily murders by guns.

There is nothing stopping us from banning AK-47s , AR-15s and other weapons of war. There are no real barriers to performing thorough vettings of gun buyers, and taking time before issuing a permit. Nothing but the GOP/NRA that is. Their solutions are inevitably to arm more people, put more police in schools, arm teachers, etc. The 130 million citizens with 400 million guns in the USA are not enough? Now they add the need to “harden” schools, turning them into fortresses.

Who wouldn’t want to send their kids to fortresses full of gun toting teachers and armed cops on every floor? I suppose it’s good business for the companies the NRA represents, so it’s good for the economy. Huh?

Australia showed how a democracy can act after only one massacre. We have the same super majority of people who want gun reform as the Aussies had, while still allowing for hunting, etc.

Reform takes elected officials doing what the majority of their constituents want. But sadly, in the USA, we quite often allow minorities to block the will of a clear majority.

Folks around the world are amazed at our great country being unable to do what is so blatantly needed. That our gun violence is so much higher than everywhere else on this planet is a national shame.

As Jimmy Kimmel said in tears during his monologue last night, “How does this make sense….to anyone?”

Frank Robertson

Crozet