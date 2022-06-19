 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion//Letter: Celebrate Juneteenth positively

There are many images and symbols that represent the celebration of Juneteenth – now a federal holiday. I was surprised and a little dismayed to see the image of black fists and broken chains posted on a flyer announcing that the Jefferson Madison Regional Library would be closed for Juneteenth on the drive-through window at the Northside branch. Surely, a more positive and uplifting image could have been chosen to announce the holiday closing. The imagery of shackles is one that is negative and demeaning and reinforces stereotypes best forgotten. I would encourage the persons responsible for the library’s media relations to choose another image for next year’s announcement. To do so would convey a respectful observation of the joyous and uplifting Juneteenth holiday that is built on a foundation of horror, brutality, and disrespect of African Americans during their enslavement.

Shirley Copeland

Charlottesville

