Caution justified in UVa reopening
As Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker eloquently expressed at a press conference on July 13, the coming return to in-person instruction and on-Grounds living this fall poses a significant threat to Charlottesville and its permanent residents. Yet there are many University of Virginia students who feel this risk is worth taking — and therefore, worth imposing on Charlottesville —including a letter to the editor in The Daily Progress on July 24.
Entering my fourth year at UVa and fifth year in Charlottesville, and having lived off-Grounds in Charlottesville for the past three years, I have had the opportunity to meet many members of this community. Even excluding extracurriculars, simply attending UVa has introduced me to professors and university staff living permanently in Charlottesville, whose relatives living here or who themselves are at significant risk due to this virus due to age or medical history.
I have come to consider Charlottesville my home over the past half a decade, and so have many other UVa students. I am living in Charlottesville even now because this virus hit my hometown hard, making it unsafe to move out of Charlottesville during the pandemic.
I know UVa students born and raised in Charlottesville. I know other UVa students living in Charlottesville because their home environments are unsafe for any number of reasons. I know UVa students living in Charlottesville because they work essential services here.
None of us was in attendance at the recent Midsummer parties. All of us are contact tracing, wearing masks, staying home whenever possible, and avoiding crowded areas such as the Corner or Grounds. And all of us, as well as most UVa upperclassmen I know who have been able to spend the pandemic in their hometown, are extremely concerned about the impact of a return to in-person instruction on Charlottesville.
No one can deny there is a vocal segment of UVa students pushing to endanger Charlottesville with in-person, on-Grounds instruction. But there are also many of us who love this community and do not approve of President Jim Ryan’s choice to do so. Perhaps it is high time we got a lot more vocal, ourselves.
Virginia Layne Berry
Charlottesville{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.