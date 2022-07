I'm writing to express appreciation for the apt political cartoons featured on the Opinion page. In an entertaining image, a cartoon captures at a glance the irony and "wrong-headedness" of a political position. They are often--in fact, usually--dark, but we live in dark times. With the unique exaggeration a cartoon features, they are in fact humorous too. Cartooning is a gift and an art. These images are a great addition to the editorial page.